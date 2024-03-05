Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AppLocker Guidance is a free endpoint protection platform tool. Windows 10/11 Hardening Script is a free endpoint protection platform tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best endpoint protection platform fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Windows security teams with mature change control processes will extract real value from AppLocker Guidance because it removes the guesswork from NSA-aligned whitelisting rules that actually work in production. The 232 GitHub stars reflect real deployments; these aren't theoretical configs but scripts tested by practitioners who've dealt with the false-positive hell of poorly tuned policies. Skip this if your organization needs centralized policy management across heterogeneous endpoints or lacks the Windows infrastructure depth to troubleshoot AppLocker's DACL limitations yourself.
Windows 10/11 Hardening Script
Security teams managing Windows fleets without dedicated endpoint detection need Windows 10/11 Hardening Script to close the gap between default OS configurations and baseline hardening; it automates 30+ system modifications that most organizations apply manually or inconsistently, addressing the Govern function that precedes any detection strategy. The script is free and has 134 GitHub stars from active use, meaning you get battle-tested configurations without licensing friction. Skip this if your organization already enforces hardening through Group Policy or mobile device management, or if you need runtime threat prevention; this tool hardens the starting line, it doesn't detect intrusions.
A repository containing scripts and configuration files to help administrators implement Microsoft AppLocker for application whitelisting based on NSA security guidelines.
Enhances Windows OS security through system modifications and settings adjustments.
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Common questions about comparing AppLocker Guidance vs Windows 10/11 Hardening Script for your endpoint protection platform needs.
AppLocker Guidance: A repository containing scripts and configuration files to help administrators implement Microsoft AppLocker for application whitelisting based on NSA security guidelines..
Windows 10/11 Hardening Script: Enhances Windows OS security through system modifications and settings adjustments..
Both serve the Endpoint Protection Platform market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AppLocker Guidance is open-source with 232 GitHub stars. Windows 10/11 Hardening Script is open-source with 134 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AppLocker Guidance and Windows 10/11 Hardening Script serve similar Endpoint Protection Platform use cases: both are Endpoint Protection Platform tools, both cover Windows, Windows Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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