Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AppLocker Guidance is a free endpoint protection platform tool. Tanium Enforce is a commercial endpoint protection platform tool by Tanium. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best endpoint protection platform fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Windows security teams with mature change control processes will extract real value from AppLocker Guidance because it removes the guesswork from NSA-aligned whitelisting rules that actually work in production. The 232 GitHub stars reflect real deployments; these aren't theoretical configs but scripts tested by practitioners who've dealt with the false-positive hell of poorly tuned policies. Skip this if your organization needs centralized policy management across heterogeneous endpoints or lacks the Windows infrastructure depth to troubleshoot AppLocker's DACL limitations yourself.
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing heterogeneous endpoints across on and off-domain Windows infrastructure should choose Tanium Enforce for its ability to enforce policy at scale without domain dependency, a capability most competitors still struggle with. The platform covers three NIST CSF 2.0 protect functions (platform security, identity management, and infrastructure resilience) and handles both encryption endpoints and USB restrictions in one console, eliminating the tool sprawl that typically plagues policy management. Skip this if your environment is primarily cloud-native or macOS-heavy; Tanium Enforce remains Windows-centric despite the vendor's broader endpoint reach.
A repository containing scripts and configuration files to help administrators implement Microsoft AppLocker for application whitelisting based on NSA security guidelines.
Unified policy and configuration management for endpoint devices
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Common questions about comparing AppLocker Guidance vs Tanium Enforce for your endpoint protection platform needs.
AppLocker Guidance: A repository containing scripts and configuration files to help administrators implement Microsoft AppLocker for application whitelisting based on NSA security guidelines..
Tanium Enforce: Unified policy and configuration management for endpoint devices. built by Tanium. Core capabilities include Windows Group Policy management for on and off domain systems, Endpoint encryption management for FileVault and BitLocker, USB removable storage device control..
Both serve the Endpoint Protection Platform market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AppLocker Guidance is open-source with 232 GitHub stars. Tanium Enforce is developed by Tanium. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AppLocker Guidance and Tanium Enforce serve similar Endpoint Protection Platform use cases: both are Endpoint Protection Platform tools, both cover Configuration Management, Windows Security. Key differences: AppLocker Guidance is Free while Tanium Enforce is Commercial, AppLocker Guidance is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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