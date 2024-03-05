Tanium Enforce

Mid-market and enterprise teams managing heterogeneous endpoints across on and off-domain Windows infrastructure should choose Tanium Enforce for its ability to enforce policy at scale without domain dependency, a capability most competitors still struggle with. The platform covers three NIST CSF 2.0 protect functions (platform security, identity management, and infrastructure resilience) and handles both encryption endpoints and USB restrictions in one console, eliminating the tool sprawl that typically plagues policy management. Skip this if your environment is primarily cloud-native or macOS-heavy; Tanium Enforce remains Windows-centric despite the vendor's broader endpoint reach.