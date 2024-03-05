Windows security teams with mature change control processes will extract real value from AppLocker Guidance because it removes the guesswork from NSA-aligned whitelisting rules that actually work in production. The 232 GitHub stars reflect real deployments; these aren't theoretical configs but scripts tested by practitioners who've dealt with the false-positive hell of poorly tuned policies. Skip this if your organization needs centralized policy management across heterogeneous endpoints or lacks the Windows infrastructure depth to troubleshoot AppLocker's DACL limitations yourself.

Faronics Anti-Executable

SMB and mid-market teams with limited security staff will get the most from Faronics Anti-Executable because application whitelisting stops unauthorized code execution at the source, eliminating the need to hunt for advanced malware after it lands. The tool covers server and endpoint deployment from a single console, with both on-premise and cloud options for hybrid environments, so you can lock down your entire estate without forklift migrations. Skip this if your organization needs behavioral detection or threat hunting; Anti-Executable assumes you can define what should run, not react when something suspicious does.