Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AppLocker Guidance is a free endpoint protection platform tool. Faronics Anti-Executable is a commercial endpoint protection platform tool by Faronics. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best endpoint protection platform fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Windows security teams with mature change control processes will extract real value from AppLocker Guidance because it removes the guesswork from NSA-aligned whitelisting rules that actually work in production. The 232 GitHub stars reflect real deployments; these aren't theoretical configs but scripts tested by practitioners who've dealt with the false-positive hell of poorly tuned policies. Skip this if your organization needs centralized policy management across heterogeneous endpoints or lacks the Windows infrastructure depth to troubleshoot AppLocker's DACL limitations yourself.
SMB and mid-market teams with limited security staff will get the most from Faronics Anti-Executable because application whitelisting stops unauthorized code execution at the source, eliminating the need to hunt for advanced malware after it lands. The tool covers server and endpoint deployment from a single console, with both on-premise and cloud options for hybrid environments, so you can lock down your entire estate without forklift migrations. Skip this if your organization needs behavioral detection or threat hunting; Anti-Executable assumes you can define what should run, not react when something suspicious does.
A repository containing scripts and configuration files to help administrators implement Microsoft AppLocker for application whitelisting based on NSA security guidelines.
Application whitelisting solution that blocks unauthorized executables
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Common questions about comparing AppLocker Guidance vs Faronics Anti-Executable for your endpoint protection platform needs.
AppLocker Guidance: A repository containing scripts and configuration files to help administrators implement Microsoft AppLocker for application whitelisting based on NSA security guidelines..
Faronics Anti-Executable: Application whitelisting solution that blocks unauthorized executables. built by Faronics. Core capabilities include Application whitelisting to block unauthorized executables, Protection against zero-day attacks and mutating malware, Defense against advanced persistent threats..
Both serve the Endpoint Protection Platform market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AppLocker Guidance is open-source with 232 GitHub stars. Faronics Anti-Executable is developed by Faronics. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AppLocker Guidance and Faronics Anti-Executable serve similar Endpoint Protection Platform use cases: both are Endpoint Protection Platform tools, both cover Whitelist, Windows Security. Key differences: AppLocker Guidance is Free while Faronics Anti-Executable is Commercial, AppLocker Guidance is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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