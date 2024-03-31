Application Gateway is a free next-generation firewalls tool. Check Point Securing the AI Transformation is a commercial next-generation firewalls tool by Check Point Software Technologies.. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best next-generation firewalls fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Teams running multi-region cloud applications on Azure will get the most from Application Gateway because its native integration with Azure infrastructure eliminates the latency and complexity of bolted-on WAF solutions. It handles Layer 7 load balancing with built-in DDoS protection across Microsoft's global backbone, and the free tier removes budget friction for teams testing WAF capabilities before scaling. Skip this if you need a vendor-agnostic WAF that ports easily to AWS or GCP; Application Gateway is tightly coupled to Azure and doesn't play well outside that ecosystem.
Check Point Securing the AI Transformation
Enterprise security teams with hybrid infrastructure and active AI deployments need Check Point Securing the AI Transformation for its purpose-built GenAI threat isolation within the Infinity Platform, something traditional NGFWs bolt on as an afterthought. The stack covers five of seven NIST CSF 2.0 Protect functions including Platform Security and Infrastructure Resilience, with ThreatCloud intelligence closing gaps in Detect and Analyze capabilities. Skip this if you're a mid-market shop standardized on a single cloud provider or still running primarily on-premises; the mesh architecture and AI security overhead demand operational maturity that smaller teams often lack.
Load-balancing solution by Microsoft Azure with global infrastructure and financial guidance.
Enterprise security platform for hybrid mesh networks and AI transformation
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Common questions about comparing Application Gateway vs Check Point Securing the AI Transformation for your next-generation firewalls needs.
Application Gateway: Load-balancing solution by Microsoft Azure with global infrastructure and financial guidance..
Check Point Securing the AI Transformation: Enterprise security platform for hybrid mesh networks and AI transformation. built by Check Point Software Technologies.. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Hybrid mesh network security with Zero Trust architecture, Quantum Network Security firewalls, Email security platform..
Both serve the Next-Generation Firewalls market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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