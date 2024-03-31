Application Gateway is a free next-generation firewalls tool. Cato Networks Network Firewall is a commercial next-generation firewalls tool by Cato Networks. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best next-generation firewalls fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Teams running multi-region cloud applications on Azure will get the most from Application Gateway because its native integration with Azure infrastructure eliminates the latency and complexity of bolted-on WAF solutions. It handles Layer 7 load balancing with built-in DDoS protection across Microsoft's global backbone, and the free tier removes budget friction for teams testing WAF capabilities before scaling. Skip this if you need a vendor-agnostic WAF that ports easily to AWS or GCP; Application Gateway is tightly coupled to Azure and doesn't play well outside that ecosystem.
Cato Networks Network Firewall
Mid-market and enterprise teams replacing legacy perimeter firewalls with cloud infrastructure should pick Cato Networks Network Firewall for its native integration of remote access and threat prevention without separate appliances. The FWaaS model eliminates the maintenance burden of on-prem hardware while maintaining full Layer 7 inspection and IPS at scale across distributed offices and remote workers. Skip this if your organization needs deep SIEM orchestration or advanced incident response workflows; Cato's strength is detection and prevention, not post-breach investigation or playbook automation.
Load-balancing solution by Microsoft Azure with global infrastructure and financial guidance.
Cloud-native FWaaS solution providing NGFW capabilities for network security
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Common questions about comparing Application Gateway vs Cato Networks Network Firewall for your next-generation firewalls needs.
Application Gateway: Load-balancing solution by Microsoft Azure with global infrastructure and financial guidance..
Cato Networks Network Firewall: Cloud-native FWaaS solution providing NGFW capabilities for network security. built by Cato Networks. headquartered in Israel. Core capabilities include Data packet filtering, Deep packet inspection (DPI), Application-aware inspection at Layer 7..
Both serve the Next-Generation Firewalls market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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