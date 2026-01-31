Mid-market and enterprise teams shipping iOS and Android apps need Appknox Unified Vulnerability Platform because it catches binary-level vulnerabilities before apps hit app stores, not after user reports surface them. Real-device DAST testing and StoreKnox monitoring for counterfeit apps across app stores address supply chain risks that NIST ID.RA and GV.SC explicitly require you to map; the automated CI/CD integration means developers see feedback on the same day they commit code. Skip this if your mobile footprint is minimal or if you need native web application scanning; Appknox's strength is narrowly focused on mobile.

ImmuniWeb® Neuron Mobile

Mobile app teams in startups and mid-market companies need ImmuniWeb® Neuron Mobile because it catches vulnerabilities in both Android and iOS builds without requiring source code access, letting you scan third-party SDKs and obfuscated code that static analyzers miss. The AI-driven DAST component handles runtime behavior testing across both platforms from a single cloud console, which cuts the typical two-tool sprawl in half. Skip this if you're an enterprise already committed to heavyweight SAST platforms with dedicated mobile modules; Neuron trades some configuration depth for speed and is built for teams that need results in days, not quarters.