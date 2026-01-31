Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Appknox Secure App is a commercial mobile app security tool by Appknox. ImmuniWeb® Neuron Mobile is a commercial mobile app security tool by ImmuniWeb. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile app security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams shipping iOS and Android apps need Appknox Secure App if your release pipeline lacks mobile-specific testing; its binary-based SAST catches vulnerabilities before code review and real-device DAST runs against your actual app behavior, not an emulator. The platform maps findings directly to GDPR, PCI-DSS, and HIPAA controls, eliminating compliance translation work for regulated verticals. Skip this if your mobile footprint is minimal or you're looking for a web-first SAST tool that happens to support mobile; Appknox's strength is depth in iOS and Android, not breadth across application types.
Mobile app teams in startups and mid-market companies need ImmuniWeb® Neuron Mobile because it catches vulnerabilities in both Android and iOS builds without requiring source code access, letting you scan third-party SDKs and obfuscated code that static analyzers miss. The AI-driven DAST component handles runtime behavior testing across both platforms from a single cloud console, which cuts the typical two-tool sprawl in half. Skip this if you're an enterprise already committed to heavyweight SAST platforms with dedicated mobile modules; Neuron trades some configuration depth for speed and is built for teams that need results in days, not quarters.
AI-powered mobile app security platform with SAST, DAST, and API testing
AI-enhanced mobile app security scanner for Android & iOS with SAST/DAST
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Common questions about comparing Appknox Secure App vs ImmuniWeb® Neuron Mobile for your mobile app security needs.
Appknox Secure App: AI-powered mobile app security platform with SAST, DAST, and API testing. built by Appknox. Core capabilities include Binary-based static application security testing (SAST), Real device dynamic application security testing (DAST), API security testing and threat detection..
ImmuniWeb® Neuron Mobile: AI-enhanced mobile app security scanner for Android & iOS with SAST/DAST. built by ImmuniWeb..
Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Appknox Secure App is developed by Appknox. ImmuniWeb® Neuron Mobile is developed by ImmuniWeb. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Appknox Secure App and ImmuniWeb® Neuron Mobile serve similar Mobile App Security use cases: both are Mobile App Security tools, both cover DAST. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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