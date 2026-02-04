Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Appdome IDAnchor™ is a commercial mobile app security tool by Appdome. Stowaway is a free mobile app security tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile app security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mobile app teams defending against account takeovers and synthetic identity fraud need Appdome IDAnchor™ because it anchors trust to the device itself rather than relying on passwords or behavioral signals alone, making it nearly impossible for attackers to move stolen credentials across devices. The immutable device ID chain of trust combined with 400+ real-time threat signals detects deepfakes, spyware, and bot activity without requiring SDK integration, which matters when you're managing hundreds of apps across multiple teams. Skip this if you need a broader identity platform handling on-premises infrastructure or legacy web authentication; IDAnchor™ is mobile-first and cloud-only.
Mobile security teams building Android apps need Stowaway because it catches malware signatures and suspicious code patterns that slip past generic static analyzers, and it costs nothing to integrate into CI/CD. The free pricing means you can run it on every build without budget justification, which matters when your threat model centers on repackaged apps and supply chain contamination. Skip this if you need iOS coverage or require post-deployment runtime monitoring; Stowaway is analysis-only and Android-specific.
Mobile identity protection using immutable device/app IDs and 400+ threat signals, no SDK
A static analysis tool for Android apps that detects malware and other malicious code
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Common questions about comparing Appdome IDAnchor™ vs Stowaway for your mobile app security needs.
Appdome IDAnchor™: Mobile identity protection using immutable device/app IDs and 400+ threat signals, no SDK. built by Appdome. Core capabilities include OS-independent immutable Mobile Device ID, Install ID, Release ID, and Workspace ID chain of trust, 400+ real-time identity threat signals detecting fraud, bots, deepfakes, spyware, and account takeovers, Device Binding linking user accounts to specific trusted mobile devices..
Stowaway: A static analysis tool for Android apps that detects malware and other malicious code..
Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Appdome IDAnchor™ and Stowaway serve similar Mobile App Security use cases: both are Mobile App Security tools. Key differences: Appdome IDAnchor™ is Commercial while Stowaway is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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