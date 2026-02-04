Appdome ThreatScope™ Mobile XTM

Security teams protecting consumer-facing mobile apps need to stop treating mobile threats as a mobile problem and start treating them as a fraud and account takeover problem, which is exactly where Appdome ThreatScope™ Mobile XTM sits. The platform detects 400+ attack vectors across Android and iOS with AI-driven fraud signals and autonomous SecOps reporting, covering the full fraud-to-malware spectrum without requiring SDK integration or infrastructure changes. This is strongest for mid-market and enterprise teams with dedicated mobile security budgets; smaller teams without existing threat intelligence infrastructure may struggle to operationalize the historical dataset and API-first architecture.