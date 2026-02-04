Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Appdome AI-Native Protection is a commercial mobile app security tool by Appdome. class-dump is a free mobile app security tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile app security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mobile app security teams at SMBs and mid-market companies will get the most from Appdome AI-Native Protection because it eliminates the DevOps tax of traditional mobile defense; you get 400+ protections deployed without SDKs, code changes, or backend infrastructure. The AI-driven deployment integrates directly into CI/CD pipelines through Jenkins, GitLab, and Azure DevOps, generating auditable Secure DevSecOps certification per build, which makes compliance handoffs to audit teams actually painless. Skip this if your organization needs a unified platform covering web apps, APIs, and backend services alongside mobile; Appdome is deliberately mobile-specific and won't stretch into your broader app security stack.
iOS security researchers and reverse engineers who need to inspect proprietary app binaries will find class-dump indispensable; it's the only free tool that reliably extracts Objective-C class hierarchies and method signatures from compiled apps without requiring source code or jailbreaking. The utility has been stable across iOS versions for over a decade, making it a standard in mobile penetration testing workflows. Skip this if you're looking for automated vulnerability scanning or runtime hooking; class-dump is purely a static analysis instrument that shows you what's there, not what's exploitable.
Agentic AI platform that automates 400+ security defenses into Android and iOS mobile
A command-line utility for examining Objective-C runtime information in Mach-O files and generating class declarations.
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Common questions about comparing Appdome AI-Native Protection vs class-dump for your mobile app security needs.
Appdome AI-Native Protection: Agentic AI platform that automates 400+ security defenses into Android and iOS mobile. built by Appdome. Core capabilities include 400+ Android and iOS security protections built via AI with no code, SDK, or server required, Agentic AI workforce for continuous real-time mobile attack surface monitoring and recommendations, ThreatScope Extended Threat Management (XTM) for threat intelligence, analytics, and response..
class-dump: A command-line utility for examining Objective-C runtime information in Mach-O files and generating class declarations..
Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Appdome AI-Native Protection and class-dump serve similar Mobile App Security use cases: both are Mobile App Security tools. Key differences: Appdome AI-Native Protection is Commercial while class-dump is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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