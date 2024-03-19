AppCompatProcessor

Forensic investigators and incident responders who need to reconstruct Windows application execution timelines will find AppCompatProcessor invaluable; it extracts AmCache and AppCompat registry artifacts that most commercial DFIR suites either miss or charge extra for. The tool is free and openly audited on GitHub with 209 stars, meaning you can validate the parsing logic yourself before deploying it at scale. Skip this if your team lacks Windows registry forensics expertise or if you need a GUI; AppCompatProcessor is command-line only and rewards practitioners who already read registry hives for a living.