Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AppCheck Web App Scanner is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by AppCheck. AWS Security Agent is a commercial ai red teaming tool by Amazon Web Services, Inc.. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best dynamic application security testing fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
SMB and mid-market teams without dedicated AppSec staff should pick AppCheck Web App Scanner for its automated authentication handling, which removes the manual setup that kills most DAST programs before they start. The scriptable browser interface handles multi-stage login flows and TOTP/MFA natively, so your developers can actually run scheduled scans without constant tuning. Skip this if you need SAST integration or code-level vulnerability tracking; AppCheck is web-facing attack surface only, and its Jira integration won't replace your code scanning pipeline.
Development teams shipping code to AWS need Security Agent because it catches design flaws and vulnerabilities before they reach production, then embeds fixes directly into pull request workflows rather than handing off to security for manual remediation. The tool's automated architecture reviews and context-aware code scanning address ID.RA and PR.PS coverage gaps that most DAST platforms ignore, reducing the back-and-forth that kills velocity. Skip this if your organization runs primarily on-premises or multi-cloud infrastructure; the value proposition heavily assumes AWS-native services and best practices enforcement.
Web application vulnerability scanner with automated authentication support
AI-powered agent for automated security reviews and penetration testing
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Common questions about comparing AppCheck Web App Scanner vs AWS Security Agent for your dynamic application security testing needs.
AppCheck Web App Scanner: Web application vulnerability scanner with automated authentication support. built by AppCheck. Core capabilities include Browser-based crawling for web applications, SPAs, and APIs, Automated authentication with TOTP, MFA, bearer tokens, and client certificates, Session management with smart re-authentication..
AWS Security Agent: AI-powered agent for automated security reviews and penetration testing. built by Amazon Web Services, Inc.. Core capabilities include Automated design security reviews for specifications and architecture documents, Automated code security reviews on pull requests, On-demand penetration testing with multi-step attack scenarios..
Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AppCheck Web App Scanner differentiates with Browser-based crawling for web applications, SPAs, and APIs, Automated authentication with TOTP, MFA, bearer tokens, and client certificates, Session management with smart re-authentication. AWS Security Agent differentiates with Automated design security reviews for specifications and architecture documents, Automated code security reviews on pull requests, On-demand penetration testing with multi-step attack scenarios.
AppCheck Web App Scanner is developed by AppCheck. AWS Security Agent is developed by Amazon Web Services, Inc.. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AppCheck Web App Scanner and AWS Security Agent serve similar Dynamic Application Security Testing use cases: both cover DAST. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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