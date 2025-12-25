AppCheck Web App Scanner: Web application vulnerability scanner with automated authentication support. built by AppCheck. Core capabilities include Browser-based crawling for web applications, SPAs, and APIs, Automated authentication with TOTP, MFA, bearer tokens, and client certificates, Session management with smart re-authentication..

AWS Security Agent: AI-powered agent for automated security reviews and penetration testing. built by Amazon Web Services, Inc.. Core capabilities include Automated design security reviews for specifications and architecture documents, Automated code security reviews on pull requests, On-demand penetration testing with multi-step attack scenarios..

Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.