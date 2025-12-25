AppCheck SPA Scanner: DAST scanner for Single Page Applications using headless browser technology. built by AppCheck. Core capabilities include Headless browser-based scanning, Event-based crawler for SPAs, Framework-agnostic scanning (Angular, Vue.js, React)..

Secure Blink ThreatSpy: DAST platform for web app & API vulnerability scanning with AI-enabled features. built by Secure Blink. Core capabilities include Heuristic scanning with Light and Deep Scan modes, OWASP Top 10, CWE Top 25, and CISA vulnerability coverage, Zero-day vulnerability detection..

Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.