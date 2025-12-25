AppCheck Infrastructure Scanner: Infrastructure vulnerability scanner for networks, data centers, and cloud. built by AppCheck. Core capabilities include Proprietary vulnerability database (VulnFeed) with continuous updates, Over 20,000 product detections and tens of thousands of CVE detections, Authenticated scanning for deeper vulnerability assessments..

tfsec to Trivy Migration: tfsec is being replaced by Trivy, a more comprehensive open-source security solution..

Both serve the Vulnerability Assessment market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.