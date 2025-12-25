AppCheck Infrastructure Scanner

SMBs and mid-market teams without dedicated vulnerability management staff should pick AppCheck Infrastructure Scanner for its unlimited scanning and users, removing seat-based licensing friction that kills adoption. The proprietary VulnFeed database detects over 20,000 products and tens of thousands of CVEs with authenticated scanning that catches what surface-level tools miss, and RBAC plus role-based reporting let security generalists delegate tasks without handing out admin access. Skip this if your primary need is web application scanning; the infrastructure focus is strong, but the web scanning is secondary to the core network and data center mission.