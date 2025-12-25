Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AppCheck Infrastructure Scanner is a commercial vulnerability assessment tool by AppCheck. TerraGoat is a free secure code training tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best vulnerability assessment fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
AppCheck Infrastructure Scanner
SMBs and mid-market teams without dedicated vulnerability management staff should pick AppCheck Infrastructure Scanner for its unlimited scanning and users, removing seat-based licensing friction that kills adoption. The proprietary VulnFeed database detects over 20,000 products and tens of thousands of CVEs with authenticated scanning that catches what surface-level tools miss, and RBAC plus role-based reporting let security generalists delegate tasks without handing out admin access. Skip this if your primary need is web application scanning; the infrastructure focus is strong, but the web scanning is secondary to the core network and data center mission.
Security engineers validating CSPM tools or building internal cloud posture benchmarks should use TerraGoat to stress-test their scanning logic against real misconfigurations rather than vendor-curated demos. The repository contains over 50 intentional infrastructure-as-code flaws spanning AWS, Azure, and GCP, giving you actual Terraform to run detections against instead of abstract test cases. Skip this if you need a production-grade scanning tool; TerraGoat is a training ground, not a remediation platform.
Infrastructure vulnerability scanner for networks, data centers, and cloud
TerraGoat is a deliberately vulnerable Terraform repository that demonstrates common cloud infrastructure misconfigurations for training and testing security tools.
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Common questions about comparing AppCheck Infrastructure Scanner vs TerraGoat for your vulnerability assessment needs.
AppCheck Infrastructure Scanner: Infrastructure vulnerability scanner for networks, data centers, and cloud. built by AppCheck. Core capabilities include Proprietary vulnerability database (VulnFeed) with continuous updates, Over 20,000 product detections and tens of thousands of CVE detections, Authenticated scanning for deeper vulnerability assessments..
TerraGoat: TerraGoat is a deliberately vulnerable Terraform repository that demonstrates common cloud infrastructure misconfigurations for training and testing security tools..
Both serve the Vulnerability Assessment market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AppCheck Infrastructure Scanner is developed by AppCheck. TerraGoat is open-source with 1,256 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AppCheck Infrastructure Scanner and TerraGoat serve similar Vulnerability Assessment use cases. Key differences: AppCheck Infrastructure Scanner is Commercial while TerraGoat is Free, TerraGoat is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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