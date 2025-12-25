Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AppCheck Infrastructure Scanner is a commercial vulnerability assessment tool by AppCheck. Sucuri Website Malware Scanner is a commercial security scanning tool by Sucuri. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best vulnerability assessment fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
AppCheck Infrastructure Scanner
SMBs and mid-market teams without dedicated vulnerability management staff should pick AppCheck Infrastructure Scanner for its unlimited scanning and users, removing seat-based licensing friction that kills adoption. The proprietary VulnFeed database detects over 20,000 products and tens of thousands of CVEs with authenticated scanning that catches what surface-level tools miss, and RBAC plus role-based reporting let security generalists delegate tasks without handing out admin access. Skip this if your primary need is web application scanning; the infrastructure focus is strong, but the web scanning is secondary to the core network and data center mission.
Sucuri Website Malware Scanner
Startups and SMBs with WordPress or custom web properties need Sucuri Website Malware Scanner because it catches server-side backdoors and SEO spam that remote scanners alone miss, combining FTP-level file inspection with continuous IOC monitoring. The tool maps directly to NIST DE.CM and DE.AE, meaning detection and response workflows are built in rather than bolted on. Skip this if you're running a mature SOC with budget for managed detection services; Sucuri is self-service scanning, not threat hunting.
Infrastructure vulnerability scanner for networks, data centers, and cloud
Website malware scanner with remote & server-side scanning capabilities
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Common questions about comparing AppCheck Infrastructure Scanner vs Sucuri Website Malware Scanner for your vulnerability assessment needs.
AppCheck Infrastructure Scanner: Infrastructure vulnerability scanner for networks, data centers, and cloud. built by AppCheck. Core capabilities include Proprietary vulnerability database (VulnFeed) with continuous updates, Over 20,000 product detections and tens of thousands of CVE detections, Authenticated scanning for deeper vulnerability assessments..
Sucuri Website Malware Scanner: Website malware scanner with remote & server-side scanning capabilities. built by Sucuri. Core capabilities include Remote website scanning for visible malware and threats, Server-side file scanning with FTP/SFTP access, Indicators of Compromise (IOC) monitoring..
Both serve the Vulnerability Assessment market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AppCheck Infrastructure Scanner differentiates with Proprietary vulnerability database (VulnFeed) with continuous updates, Over 20,000 product detections and tens of thousands of CVE detections, Authenticated scanning for deeper vulnerability assessments. Sucuri Website Malware Scanner differentiates with Remote website scanning for visible malware and threats, Server-side file scanning with FTP/SFTP access, Indicators of Compromise (IOC) monitoring.
AppCheck Infrastructure Scanner is developed by AppCheck. Sucuri Website Malware Scanner is developed by Sucuri. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AppCheck Infrastructure Scanner and Sucuri Website Malware Scanner serve similar Vulnerability Assessment use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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