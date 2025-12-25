Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AppCheck Infrastructure Scanner is a commercial vulnerability assessment tool by AppCheck. Nikto is a free security scanning tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best vulnerability assessment fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
AppCheck Infrastructure Scanner
SMBs and mid-market teams without dedicated vulnerability management staff should pick AppCheck Infrastructure Scanner for its unlimited scanning and users, removing seat-based licensing friction that kills adoption. The proprietary VulnFeed database detects over 20,000 products and tens of thousands of CVEs with authenticated scanning that catches what surface-level tools miss, and RBAC plus role-based reporting let security generalists delegate tasks without handing out admin access. Skip this if your primary need is web application scanning; the infrastructure focus is strong, but the web scanning is secondary to the core network and data center mission.
DevOps teams and pentesters running fast security scans against web applications need Nikto for its speed and zero friction; it identifies common misconfigurations and outdated server signatures in minutes where heavier scanners take hours. The tool has accumulated 10,183 GitHub stars and remains actively maintained, giving it real-world credibility across thousands of deployments. Skip Nikto if your mandate is finding deep logic flaws or exploitable business logic issues; it's excellent at surface-level server hygiene but weak on application-layer vulnerabilities that require deeper inspection.
Infrastructure vulnerability scanner for networks, data centers, and cloud
Web server scanner for identifying security vulnerabilities.
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Common questions about comparing AppCheck Infrastructure Scanner vs Nikto for your vulnerability assessment needs.
AppCheck Infrastructure Scanner: Infrastructure vulnerability scanner for networks, data centers, and cloud. built by AppCheck. Core capabilities include Proprietary vulnerability database (VulnFeed) with continuous updates, Over 20,000 product detections and tens of thousands of CVE detections, Authenticated scanning for deeper vulnerability assessments..
Nikto: Web server scanner for identifying security vulnerabilities..
Both serve the Vulnerability Assessment market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AppCheck Infrastructure Scanner is developed by AppCheck. Nikto is open-source with 10,183 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AppCheck Infrastructure Scanner and Nikto serve similar Vulnerability Assessment use cases. Key differences: AppCheck Infrastructure Scanner is Commercial while Nikto is Free, Nikto is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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