Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AppCheck Infrastructure Scanner is a commercial vulnerability assessment tool by AppCheck. httpx is a free security scanning tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best vulnerability assessment fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
AppCheck Infrastructure Scanner
SMBs and mid-market teams without dedicated vulnerability management staff should pick AppCheck Infrastructure Scanner for its unlimited scanning and users, removing seat-based licensing friction that kills adoption. The proprietary VulnFeed database detects over 20,000 products and tens of thousands of CVEs with authenticated scanning that catches what surface-level tools miss, and RBAC plus role-based reporting let security generalists delegate tasks without handing out admin access. Skip this if your primary need is web application scanning; the infrastructure focus is strong, but the web scanning is secondary to the core network and data center mission.
Security researchers and penetration testers need httpx because it's the fastest way to probe HTTP services at scale without writing custom scripts; 8,970 GitHub stars reflect a tool that's become standard in red team workflows. The toolkit handles request templating, response parsing, and output chaining natively, cutting the glue code typically needed between reconnaissance and exploitation. Skip this if your team runs purely on commercial scanners like Burp or Nessus; httpx is built for practitioners who prefer CLI-first tools and can tolerate zero UI.
Infrastructure vulnerability scanner for networks, data centers, and cloud
A fast and multi-purpose HTTP toolkit for sending HTTP requests and parsing responses
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Common questions about comparing AppCheck Infrastructure Scanner vs httpx for your vulnerability assessment needs.
AppCheck Infrastructure Scanner: Infrastructure vulnerability scanner for networks, data centers, and cloud. built by AppCheck. Core capabilities include Proprietary vulnerability database (VulnFeed) with continuous updates, Over 20,000 product detections and tens of thousands of CVE detections, Authenticated scanning for deeper vulnerability assessments..
httpx: A fast and multi-purpose HTTP toolkit for sending HTTP requests and parsing responses..
Both serve the Vulnerability Assessment market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AppCheck Infrastructure Scanner is developed by AppCheck. httpx is open-source with 8,970 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AppCheck Infrastructure Scanner and httpx serve similar Vulnerability Assessment use cases: both cover CVE. Key differences: AppCheck Infrastructure Scanner is Commercial while httpx is Free, httpx is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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