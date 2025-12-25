AppCheck Infrastructure Scanner: Infrastructure vulnerability scanner for networks, data centers, and cloud. built by AppCheck. Core capabilities include Proprietary vulnerability database (VulnFeed) with continuous updates, Over 20,000 product detections and tens of thousands of CVE detections, Authenticated scanning for deeper vulnerability assessments..

CredShields Smart Contract Audits: Smart contract audit service combining AI scanning and manual code review. built by CredShields. Core capabilities include AI-powered automated vulnerability scanning, Manual line-by-line code review by security engineers, Initial assessment and threat modeling..

Both serve the Vulnerability Assessment market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.