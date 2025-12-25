Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AppCheck Infrastructure Scanner is a commercial vulnerability assessment tool by AppCheck. CredShields Smart Contract Audits is a commercial penetration testing tool by CredShields. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best vulnerability assessment fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
AppCheck Infrastructure Scanner
SMBs and mid-market teams without dedicated vulnerability management staff should pick AppCheck Infrastructure Scanner for its unlimited scanning and users, removing seat-based licensing friction that kills adoption. The proprietary VulnFeed database detects over 20,000 products and tens of thousands of CVEs with authenticated scanning that catches what surface-level tools miss, and RBAC plus role-based reporting let security generalists delegate tasks without handing out admin access. Skip this if your primary need is web application scanning; the infrastructure focus is strong, but the web scanning is secondary to the core network and data center mission.
CredShields Smart Contract Audits
Blockchain teams shipping production contracts need CredShields Smart Contract Audits because the manual review component actually catches logic flaws that automated scanners miss, especially in access control and state management bugs. The vendor's exploit simulation testing covers specific attack vectors like reentrancy and flash loan manipulation that generic static analysis tools don't model. Skip this if your contracts are internal test deployments or if you need continuous monitoring post-launch; CredShields is a point-in-time audit service, not a monitoring platform.
Infrastructure vulnerability scanner for networks, data centers, and cloud
Smart contract audit service combining AI scanning and manual code review
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Common questions about comparing AppCheck Infrastructure Scanner vs CredShields Smart Contract Audits for your vulnerability assessment needs.
AppCheck Infrastructure Scanner: Infrastructure vulnerability scanner for networks, data centers, and cloud. built by AppCheck. Core capabilities include Proprietary vulnerability database (VulnFeed) with continuous updates, Over 20,000 product detections and tens of thousands of CVE detections, Authenticated scanning for deeper vulnerability assessments..
CredShields Smart Contract Audits: Smart contract audit service combining AI scanning and manual code review. built by CredShields. Core capabilities include AI-powered automated vulnerability scanning, Manual line-by-line code review by security engineers, Initial assessment and threat modeling..
Both serve the Vulnerability Assessment market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AppCheck Infrastructure Scanner differentiates with Proprietary vulnerability database (VulnFeed) with continuous updates, Over 20,000 product detections and tens of thousands of CVE detections, Authenticated scanning for deeper vulnerability assessments. CredShields Smart Contract Audits differentiates with AI-powered automated vulnerability scanning, Manual line-by-line code review by security engineers, Initial assessment and threat modeling.
AppCheck Infrastructure Scanner is developed by AppCheck. CredShields Smart Contract Audits is developed by CredShields. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AppCheck Infrastructure Scanner integrates with Jira, TeamCity. CredShields Smart Contract Audits integrates with SolidityScan. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
AppCheck Infrastructure Scanner and CredShields Smart Contract Audits serve similar Vulnerability Assessment use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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