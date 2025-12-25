AppCheck CMS Security Scanning: CMS security scanner with DAST capabilities for web apps and infrastructure. built by AppCheck. Core capabilities include CMS-specific scan templates for multiple platforms, Browser-based crawling for modern web applications, Detection of 100,000+ known CVEs..

CredShields Smart Contract Audits: Smart contract audit service combining AI scanning and manual code review. built by CredShields. Core capabilities include AI-powered automated vulnerability scanning, Manual line-by-line code review by security engineers, Initial assessment and threat modeling..

Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.