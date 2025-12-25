AppCheck API Scanner: API vulnerability scanner with support for REST, SOAP, and GraphQL APIs. built by AppCheck. Core capabilities include REST, SOAP, and GraphQL API scanning, SPA crawling and endpoint discovery, Automatic fixture data generation from Swagger and GraphQL..

Pynt API Security Testing: API security testing platform with LLM-powered context awareness and attack simulation. built by Pynt. Core capabilities include API and application asset discovery, LLM-powered context awareness for application understanding, OWASP Top 10 LLM vulnerability testing..

Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.