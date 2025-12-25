Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
AppCheck API Scanner is a commercial api security tool by AppCheck. Invicti API Security is a commercial api security tool by Invicti. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best api security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Security teams managing REST, SOAP, and GraphQL APIs across multiple domains will get the most from AppCheck API Scanner because it actually discovers endpoints instead of relying on incomplete specs, then tests authorization flaws that static scanners consistently miss. The fixture data generation from Swagger and GraphQL schemas, combined with HMAC and AWS v4 signing support, means you're scanning real API behavior rather than guessing payloads. Skip this if your APIs are behind strict API gateways or if you need post-breach response capabilities; AppCheck is built for vulnerability identification, not incident recovery.
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing APIs across multiple gateways,Amazon, Azure, Mulesoft, Apigee,should start here; Invicti API Security discovers and tests APIs sensorlessly during web scans, eliminating the manual spec-hunting that kills most API programs before they start. OWASP API Top 10 coverage includes BOLA and BFLA detection with stateful scanning that actually infers parameter relationships instead of guessing, and the cloud deployment means no infrastructure tax. Skip this if your APIs are internal-only and rarely change; the discovery automation pays for itself in velocity shops, not static ones.
API vulnerability scanner with support for REST, SOAP, and GraphQL APIs
API security testing platform with discovery, scanning, and remediation
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Common questions about comparing AppCheck API Scanner vs Invicti API Security for your api security needs.
AppCheck API Scanner: API vulnerability scanner with support for REST, SOAP, and GraphQL APIs. built by AppCheck. Core capabilities include REST, SOAP, and GraphQL API scanning, SPA crawling and endpoint discovery, Automatic fixture data generation from Swagger and GraphQL..
Invicti API Security: API security testing platform with discovery, scanning, and remediation. built by Invicti. Core capabilities include Sensorless API discovery during web application scans, Zero-configuration API discovery for Swagger/OpenAPI specs, API gateway integration with Amazon API Gateway, Mulesoft, Azure API Management, and Apigee X..
Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AppCheck API Scanner differentiates with REST, SOAP, and GraphQL API scanning, SPA crawling and endpoint discovery, Automatic fixture data generation from Swagger and GraphQL. Invicti API Security differentiates with Sensorless API discovery during web application scans, Zero-configuration API discovery for Swagger/OpenAPI specs, API gateway integration with Amazon API Gateway, Mulesoft, Azure API Management, and Apigee X.
AppCheck API Scanner is developed by AppCheck. Invicti API Security is developed by Invicti. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AppCheck API Scanner integrates with Jira, TeamCity. Invicti API Security integrates with Zapier, FortiWeb, Cloudflare, Slack, AWS and 11 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
AppCheck API Scanner and Invicti API Security serve similar API Security use cases: both are API Security tools, both cover DAST, OWASP. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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