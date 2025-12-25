Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
AppCheck API Scanner is a commercial api security tool by AppCheck. Imperva API Security is a commercial api security tool by Imperva. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best api security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Security teams managing REST, SOAP, and GraphQL APIs across multiple domains will get the most from AppCheck API Scanner because it actually discovers endpoints instead of relying on incomplete specs, then tests authorization flaws that static scanners consistently miss. The fixture data generation from Swagger and GraphQL schemas, combined with HMAC and AWS v4 signing support, means you're scanning real API behavior rather than guessing payloads. Skip this if your APIs are behind strict API gateways or if you need post-breach response capabilities; AppCheck is built for vulnerability identification, not incident recovery.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing API sprawl across multiple gateways should buy Imperva API Security for its agentless shadow API discovery, which catches undocumented endpoints that application teams hide in production. The platform scores strongest on ID.AM and DE.CM (asset discovery and continuous monitoring), mapping every API and flagging anomalies without requiring agents on every gateway. Skip this if you need shift-left scanning to block vulnerabilities before deployment; Imperva's testing capability exists but isn't its competitive edge against dedicated SAST tools.
API vulnerability scanner with support for REST, SOAP, and GraphQL APIs
Unified API security platform for discovery, risk assessment, and mitigation
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Common questions about comparing AppCheck API Scanner vs Imperva API Security for your api security needs.
AppCheck API Scanner: API vulnerability scanner with support for REST, SOAP, and GraphQL APIs. built by AppCheck. Core capabilities include REST, SOAP, and GraphQL API scanning, SPA crawling and endpoint discovery, Automatic fixture data generation from Swagger and GraphQL..
Imperva API Security: Unified API security platform for discovery, risk assessment, and mitigation. built by Imperva. Core capabilities include Continuous API discovery including shadow APIs, OWASP API Security Top 10 risk assessment, Real-time BOLA detection and response..
Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AppCheck API Scanner differentiates with REST, SOAP, and GraphQL API scanning, SPA crawling and endpoint discovery, Automatic fixture data generation from Swagger and GraphQL. Imperva API Security differentiates with Continuous API discovery including shadow APIs, OWASP API Security Top 10 risk assessment, Real-time BOLA detection and response.
AppCheck API Scanner is developed by AppCheck. Imperva API Security is developed by Imperva. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AppCheck API Scanner integrates with Jira, TeamCity. Imperva API Security integrates with Kong, Mulesoft, Azure APIM, Apigee, F5 and 3 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
AppCheck API Scanner and Imperva API Security serve similar API Security use cases: both are API Security tools, both cover OWASP, WAF. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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