AppCheck API Scanner: API vulnerability scanner with support for REST, SOAP, and GraphQL APIs. built by AppCheck. headquartered in United Kingdom. Core capabilities include REST, SOAP, and GraphQL API scanning, SPA crawling and endpoint discovery, Automatic fixture data generation from Swagger and GraphQL..

@fastify/rate-limit: A low overhead rate limiter for your routes..

Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.