AppCheck API Scanner is a commercial api security tool by AppCheck. @fastify/helmet is a free api security tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best api security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Security teams managing REST, SOAP, and GraphQL APIs across multiple domains will get the most from AppCheck API Scanner because it actually discovers endpoints instead of relying on incomplete specs, then tests authorization flaws that static scanners consistently miss. The fixture data generation from Swagger and GraphQL schemas, combined with HMAC and AWS v4 signing support, means you're scanning real API behavior rather than guessing payloads. Skip this if your APIs are behind strict API gateways or if you need post-breach response capabilities; AppCheck is built for vulnerability identification, not incident recovery.
Fastify teams building APIs that need HTTP header security without operational overhead should start with @fastify/helmet; it's a thin wrapper around the battle-tested helmet library, meaning you get OWASP Top 10 mitigations (CSP, HSTS, X-Frame-Options) with minimal configuration beyond `fastify.register()`. The 453 GitHub stars and zero-friction npm install make adoption frictionless for small-to-mid teams. Skip this if you need dynamic policy management, request-level header mutation, or centralized policy enforcement across multiple services; @fastify/helmet is intentionally static and Fastify-bound, not a gateway or orchestration tool.
API vulnerability scanner with support for REST, SOAP, and GraphQL APIs
A Fastify plugin that implements HTTP security headers through a wrapper around the helmet library to protect web applications from common vulnerabilities.
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Common questions about comparing AppCheck API Scanner vs @fastify/helmet for your api security needs.
AppCheck API Scanner: API vulnerability scanner with support for REST, SOAP, and GraphQL APIs. built by AppCheck. headquartered in United Kingdom. Core capabilities include REST, SOAP, and GraphQL API scanning, SPA crawling and endpoint discovery, Automatic fixture data generation from Swagger and GraphQL..
@fastify/helmet: A Fastify plugin that implements HTTP security headers through a wrapper around the helmet library to protect web applications from common vulnerabilities..
Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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