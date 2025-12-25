AppCheck API Scanner: API vulnerability scanner with support for REST, SOAP, and GraphQL APIs. built by AppCheck. Core capabilities include REST, SOAP, and GraphQL API scanning, SPA crawling and endpoint discovery, Automatic fixture data generation from Swagger and GraphQL..

Escape API Security: API discovery, documentation, and security testing platform for APIs. built by Escape Technologies. Core capabilities include Agentless API discovery for exposed and internal APIs, Shadow API detection, API documentation and intelligence..

Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.