Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
AppCheck API Scanner is a commercial api security tool by AppCheck. Escape API Security is a commercial api security tool by Escape Technologies. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best api security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Security teams managing REST, SOAP, and GraphQL APIs across multiple domains will get the most from AppCheck API Scanner because it actually discovers endpoints instead of relying on incomplete specs, then tests authorization flaws that static scanners consistently miss. The fixture data generation from Swagger and GraphQL schemas, combined with HMAC and AWS v4 signing support, means you're scanning real API behavior rather than guessing payloads. Skip this if your APIs are behind strict API gateways or if you need post-breach response capabilities; AppCheck is built for vulnerability identification, not incident recovery.
Development and security teams managing APIs across multiple protocols and frameworks should pick Escape API Security for its agentless discovery that actually finds shadow APIs your inventory missed. The platform detects business logic flaws like BOLA and IDOR that static scanners skip, and integrates directly into CI/CD pipelines so testing happens before deployment rather than after. Skip this if your API surface is small and static; the value compounds with sprawl, not with single monolithic APIs.
API vulnerability scanner with support for REST, SOAP, and GraphQL APIs
API discovery, documentation, and security testing platform for APIs
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Common questions about comparing AppCheck API Scanner vs Escape API Security for your api security needs.
AppCheck API Scanner: API vulnerability scanner with support for REST, SOAP, and GraphQL APIs. built by AppCheck. Core capabilities include REST, SOAP, and GraphQL API scanning, SPA crawling and endpoint discovery, Automatic fixture data generation from Swagger and GraphQL..
Escape API Security: API discovery, documentation, and security testing platform for APIs. built by Escape Technologies. Core capabilities include Agentless API discovery for exposed and internal APIs, Shadow API detection, API documentation and intelligence..
Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AppCheck API Scanner differentiates with REST, SOAP, and GraphQL API scanning, SPA crawling and endpoint discovery, Automatic fixture data generation from Swagger and GraphQL. Escape API Security differentiates with Agentless API discovery for exposed and internal APIs, Shadow API detection, API documentation and intelligence.
AppCheck API Scanner is developed by AppCheck. Escape API Security is developed by Escape Technologies. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AppCheck API Scanner integrates with Jira, TeamCity. Escape API Security integrates with GitHub, GitLab, Jenkins, CircleCI, Azure DevOps and 2 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
AppCheck API Scanner and Escape API Security serve similar API Security use cases: both are API Security tools, both cover DAST, REST API. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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