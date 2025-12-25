Apono Zero Standing Privileges: JIT/JEP access mgmt platform replacing standing privileges w/ time-bound access. built by Apono. Core capabilities include Just-in-Time access provisioning with automatic expiration, Just-Enough Privileges enforcement with resource-level granularity, Permission discovery across AWS, Azure, GCP, and 200+ services..

Natoma MCP Gateway: Enterprise gateway for managing AI agent access to enterprise data via MCP. built by Natoma. Core capabilities include Centralized MCP server deployment and management, Catalog of verified and monitored MCP servers, Auto-generation of MCP servers from OpenAPI specifications..

Both serve the CIEM market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.