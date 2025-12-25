Apono Zero Standing Privileges: JIT/JEP access mgmt platform replacing standing privileges w/ time-bound access. built by Apono. Core capabilities include Just-in-Time access provisioning with automatic expiration, Just-Enough Privileges enforcement with resource-level granularity, Permission discovery across AWS, Azure, GCP, and 200+ services..

Delinea Platform: Cloud-native PAM platform for human, machine, and AI identity security. built by Delinea. Core capabilities include Automated discovery and inventory of human, machine, and AI identities, Identity posture and threat analysis with continuous assessment, Centralized credential and secrets vaulting with rotation..

Both serve the CIEM market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.