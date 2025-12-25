Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Apono Zero Standing Privileges is a commercial ciem tool by Apono. Delinea Platform is a commercial privileged access management tool by Delinea. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ciem fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Apono Zero Standing Privileges
Teams running multi-cloud infrastructure who are tired of standing admin access should pick Apono Zero Standing Privileges for its automatic permission expiration and resource-level granularity across AWS, Azure, GCP, and 200+ services, which actually shrinks the attack surface instead of just monitoring it. The platform's ephemeral roles expire in 1-8 hours by default and its permission discovery engine surfaces over-provisioned access that most competitors miss. Not the right fit if your org needs deep Respond or Recover capabilities; Apono prioritizes Access Control and Continuous Monitoring over incident remediation workflows.
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing sprawling machine identity inventories alongside human access will get immediate value from Delinea Platform's automated discovery and AI-powered access decisions. The platform covers all four NIST CSF 2.0 identity and monitoring functions, with particular strength in continuous assessment and anomalous behavior detection that catches lateral movement attempts traditional PAM misses. Skip this if your primary need is legacy on-premises secrets rotation without cloud infrastructure; Delinea is built cloud-native and doesn't pretend otherwise.
JIT/JEP access mgmt platform replacing standing privileges w/ time-bound access
Cloud-native PAM platform for human, machine, and AI identity security
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Common questions about comparing Apono Zero Standing Privileges vs Delinea Platform for your ciem needs.
Apono Zero Standing Privileges: JIT/JEP access mgmt platform replacing standing privileges w/ time-bound access. built by Apono. Core capabilities include Just-in-Time access provisioning with automatic expiration, Just-Enough Privileges enforcement with resource-level granularity, Permission discovery across AWS, Azure, GCP, and 200+ services..
Delinea Platform: Cloud-native PAM platform for human, machine, and AI identity security. built by Delinea. Core capabilities include Automated discovery and inventory of human, machine, and AI identities, Identity posture and threat analysis with continuous assessment, Centralized credential and secrets vaulting with rotation..
Both serve the CIEM market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Apono Zero Standing Privileges differentiates with Just-in-Time access provisioning with automatic expiration, Just-Enough Privileges enforcement with resource-level granularity, Permission discovery across AWS, Azure, GCP, and 200+ services. Delinea Platform differentiates with Automated discovery and inventory of human, machine, and AI identities, Identity posture and threat analysis with continuous assessment, Centralized credential and secrets vaulting with rotation.
Apono Zero Standing Privileges is developed by Apono. Delinea Platform is developed by Delinea. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Apono Zero Standing Privileges and Delinea Platform serve similar CIEM use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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