Apono Zero Standing Privileges: JIT/JEP access mgmt platform replacing standing privileges w/ time-bound access. built by Apono. Core capabilities include Just-in-Time access provisioning with automatic expiration, Just-Enough Privileges enforcement with resource-level granularity, Permission discovery across AWS, Azure, GCP, and 200+ services..

Astrix Protect Secrets: NHI and AI agent security platform with discovery, governance, and ITDR. built by Astrix Security. Core capabilities include Real-time inventory and discovery of AI agents, MCP servers, and NHIs, Policy enforcement and governance for AI agents and NHIs, Detection and remediation of excessive privileges and vulnerable configurations..

Both serve the CIEM market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.