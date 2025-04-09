Apono Zero Standing Privileges Checklist: Privileged access platform eliminating standing permissions via JIT access. built by Apono. Core capabilities include Just-in-time and just-enough privilege access, Zero standing privileges enforcement, Automated access policy suggestions..

Securden Endpoint Privilege Manager: Endpoint privilege mgmt solution for removing local admin rights on endpoints. built by Securden. Core capabilities include Automated endpoint and server discovery with inventory management, Local admin account tracking and analysis, Application discovery for admin privilege requirements..

Both serve the Privileged Access Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.