Apono Zero Standing Privileges Checklist: Privileged access platform eliminating standing permissions via JIT access. built by Apono. Core capabilities include Just-in-time and just-enough privilege access, Zero standing privileges enforcement, Automated access policy suggestions..

CyberFOX AutoElevate: PAM solution for MSPs to remove local admin rights via least privilege. built by CyberFOX. Core capabilities include Removal of local administrator rights from end users, Remote privilege management and approval of elevation requests, Rule creation and privilege policy management..

Both serve the Privileged Access Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.