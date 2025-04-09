Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Apono Zero Standing Privileges Checklist is a commercial privileged access management tool by Apono. CyberArk Privileged Access Manager is a commercial privileged access management tool by CyberArk Software Ltd.. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best privileged access management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Apono Zero Standing Privileges Checklist
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in standing admin access will see immediate ROI from Apono Zero Standing Privileges Checklist because JIT enforcement actually closes the attack surface that static role-based access leaves open. The platform's AI-driven detection of over-provisioned access combined with automated policy suggestions means you're not manually auditing thousands of permissions; it finds the bloat and tells you what to cut. Skip this if your organization hasn't yet separated duties or lacks the identity infrastructure to support context-aware access decisions, since Apono assumes you're ready to enforce zero standing privileges, not build foundational access controls from scratch.
CyberArk Privileged Access Manager
Enterprise security teams managing privileged access across on-premise, cloud, and operational technology environments should choose CyberArk Privileged Access Manager for its zero standing privileges architecture, which eliminates the attack surface that static credential vaults leave exposed. The platform's just-in-time access model combined with tamper-proof Digital Vault storage and 99.95% SLA availability reflects design choices built for organizations where privilege misuse creates material risk. This is not the tool for smaller teams seeking a lightweight alternative to full-featured PAM; CyberArk's strength lies in complexity and scale, not simplicity.
Privileged access platform eliminating standing permissions via JIT access
Enterprise PAM platform securing privileged access across hybrid and multi-cloud
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Common questions about comparing Apono Zero Standing Privileges Checklist vs CyberArk Privileged Access Manager for your privileged access management needs.
Apono Zero Standing Privileges Checklist: Privileged access platform eliminating standing permissions via JIT access. built by Apono. Core capabilities include Just-in-time and just-enough privilege access, Zero standing privileges enforcement, Automated access policy suggestions..
CyberArk Privileged Access Manager: Enterprise PAM platform securing privileged access across hybrid and multi-cloud. built by CyberArk Software Ltd.. Core capabilities include Automated discovery and onboarding of privileged accounts, credentials, IAM roles, and secrets across on-prem, multi-cloud, and OT/ICS environments, Tamper-proof Digital Vault for secure credential storage with automated policy-based rotation, Zero standing privileges (ZSP) with just-in-time access provisioning and granular time, entitlements, and approval (TEA) controls..
Both serve the Privileged Access Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Apono Zero Standing Privileges Checklist differentiates with Just-in-time and just-enough privilege access, Zero standing privileges enforcement, Automated access policy suggestions. CyberArk Privileged Access Manager differentiates with Automated discovery and onboarding of privileged accounts, credentials, IAM roles, and secrets across on-prem, multi-cloud, and OT/ICS environments, Tamper-proof Digital Vault for secure credential storage with automated policy-based rotation, Zero standing privileges (ZSP) with just-in-time access provisioning and granular time, entitlements, and approval (TEA) controls.
Apono Zero Standing Privileges Checklist is developed by Apono. CyberArk Privileged Access Manager is developed by CyberArk Software Ltd.. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Apono Zero Standing Privileges Checklist integrates with SIEM. CyberArk Privileged Access Manager integrates with AWS, Microsoft, Google, CrowdStrike, Palo Alto Networks and 2 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Apono Zero Standing Privileges Checklist and CyberArk Privileged Access Manager serve similar Privileged Access Management use cases: both are Privileged Access Management tools, both cover Least Privilege. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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