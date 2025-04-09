Apono Zero Standing Privileges Checklist: Privileged access platform eliminating standing permissions via JIT access. built by Apono. Core capabilities include Just-in-time and just-enough privilege access, Zero standing privileges enforcement, Automated access policy suggestions..

CyberArk Privileged Access Manager: Enterprise PAM platform securing privileged access across hybrid and multi-cloud. built by CyberArk Software Ltd.. Core capabilities include Automated discovery and onboarding of privileged accounts, credentials, IAM roles, and secrets across on-prem, multi-cloud, and OT/ICS environments, Tamper-proof Digital Vault for secure credential storage with automated policy-based rotation, Zero standing privileges (ZSP) with just-in-time access provisioning and granular time, entitlements, and approval (TEA) controls..

Both serve the Privileged Access Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.