Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Apollo Secure AI-Powered Cyber Compliance is a commercial compliance management tool by Apollo Secure. FACT360 - Protective Compliance Platform is a commercial compliance management tool by FACT360. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best compliance management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Apollo Secure AI-Powered Cyber Compliance
Startups and SMBs drowning in compliance checkbox work should pick Apollo Secure AI-Powered Cyber Compliance for its vendor questionnaire automation and security policy generation, which actually reduces the manual grind that kills compliance programs at this stage. The platform covers 11 NIST CSF 2.0 functions including the full governance tier, asset management, and awareness training, giving you a working foundation for SOC 2 or ISO 27001 without hiring a compliance analyst. Skip this if you need deep incident response orchestration or forensic-grade detection tuning; Apollo prioritizes policy and risk tracking over the detection and recovery functions that mature security teams demand.
FACT360 - Protective Compliance Platform
Mid-market and enterprise iGaming operators need FACT360 because its AI-driven language processing catches collusion and money laundering signals across email, chat, and player interactions in ways manual review cannot scale. ISO/IEC 27001 certification and built-in data anonymization controls address the regulatory audit trail that regulators actually inspect. Skip this if you're a smaller operator without dedicated compliance staff or if you need general-purpose AML that works across industries; FACT360 is built specifically for gaming's player safety and responsible gambling requirements.
AI-powered cyber compliance platform for security automation and compliance
AI-driven compliance platform for iGaming AML, fraud, KYC & player safety.
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Common questions about comparing Apollo Secure AI-Powered Cyber Compliance vs FACT360 - Protective Compliance Platform for your compliance management needs.
Apollo Secure AI-Powered Cyber Compliance: AI-powered cyber compliance platform for security automation and compliance. built by Apollo Secure. Core capabilities include Security policy generator, Security awareness training modules, Phishing simulator..
FACT360 - Protective Compliance Platform: AI-driven compliance platform for iGaming AML, fraud, KYC & player safety. built by FACT360. Core capabilities include Single customer view for risk and compliance, AI-driven automated language data processing across email, chats, and chat rooms, AML and external collusion detection..
Both serve the Compliance Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Apollo Secure AI-Powered Cyber Compliance differentiates with Security policy generator, Security awareness training modules, Phishing simulator. FACT360 - Protective Compliance Platform differentiates with Single customer view for risk and compliance, AI-driven automated language data processing across email, chats, and chat rooms, AML and external collusion detection.
Apollo Secure AI-Powered Cyber Compliance is developed by Apollo Secure. FACT360 - Protective Compliance Platform is developed by FACT360. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Apollo Secure AI-Powered Cyber Compliance and FACT360 - Protective Compliance Platform serve similar Compliance Management use cases: both are Compliance Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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