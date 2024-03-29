Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
APKLeaks is a free mobile app security tool. FingerprintJS Android is a free mobile app security tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile app security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Mobile app security teams doing pre-release or third-party assessment of Android apps will value APKLeaks for its speed at extracting hardcoded secrets and API endpoints that static analysis alone often misses. The tool's command-line design and 5,995 GitHub stars reflect real adoption among developers and security researchers who need quick, scriptable APK inspection without licensing overhead. Skip this if you need post-deployment mobile threat detection or runtime behavioral analysis; APKLeaks is strictly a pre-build scanning tool with no cloud integration or continuous monitoring capability.
Mobile app teams fighting account takeover and synthetic fraud need FingerprintJS Android because it identifies devices without requiring user consent or server-side infrastructure changes. The library's 683 GitHub stars and zero crash rate across production deployments prove it won't become a stability liability. Skip this if you need server-side fingerprinting or cross-platform device graphs; FingerprintJS Android is client-side only and won't solve fraud detection on web or backend APIs.
APKLeaks is a command-line tool that scans Android APK files to identify embedded URIs, endpoints, and secrets for security assessment purposes.
A lightweight library for device identification and fingerprinting, written in Kotlin and 100% crash-free.
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Common questions about comparing APKLeaks vs FingerprintJS Android for your mobile app security needs.
APKLeaks: APKLeaks is a command-line tool that scans Android APK files to identify embedded URIs, endpoints, and secrets for security assessment purposes..
FingerprintJS Android: A lightweight library for device identification and fingerprinting, written in Kotlin and 100% crash-free..
Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
APKLeaks is open-source with 5,995 GitHub stars. FingerprintJS Android is open-source with 683 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
APKLeaks and FingerprintJS Android serve similar Mobile App Security use cases: both are Mobile App Security tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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