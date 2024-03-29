Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
APKLeaks is a free mobile app security tool. CLR Anti-Debugger/Profiler Code is a free mobile app security tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile app security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Mobile app security teams doing pre-release or third-party assessment of Android apps will value APKLeaks for its speed at extracting hardcoded secrets and API endpoints that static analysis alone often misses. The tool's command-line design and 5,995 GitHub stars reflect real adoption among developers and security researchers who need quick, scriptable APK inspection without licensing overhead. Skip this if you need post-deployment mobile threat detection or runtime behavioral analysis; APKLeaks is strictly a pre-build scanning tool with no cloud integration or continuous monitoring capability.
CLR Anti-Debugger/Profiler Code
.NET developers protecting high-value intellectual property in managed applications need CLR Anti-Debugger/Profiler Code to raise the cost of runtime inspection and reverse engineering. The tool works by instrumenting IL at load time to detect and block common debugger and profiler attachments, making it substantially harder for attackers to step through code or extract logic. This is a free library with 304 GitHub stars, meaning you get community vetting at zero licensing cost. Skip this if your threat model assumes attackers have kernel-level access or you're running on platforms where managed code runs under full administrative control; anti-debugging alone doesn't stop determined actors with system privileges.
APKLeaks is a command-line tool that scans Android APK files to identify embedded URIs, endpoints, and secrets for security assessment purposes.
Code to prevent a managed .NET debugger/profiler from working.
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Common questions about comparing APKLeaks vs CLR Anti-Debugger/Profiler Code for your mobile app security needs.
APKLeaks: APKLeaks is a command-line tool that scans Android APK files to identify embedded URIs, endpoints, and secrets for security assessment purposes..
CLR Anti-Debugger/Profiler Code: Code to prevent a managed .NET debugger/profiler from working..
Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
APKLeaks is open-source with 5,995 GitHub stars. CLR Anti-Debugger/Profiler Code is open-source with 304 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
APKLeaks and CLR Anti-Debugger/Profiler Code serve similar Mobile App Security use cases: both are Mobile App Security tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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