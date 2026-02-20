CLR Anti-Debugger/Profiler Code

.NET developers protecting high-value intellectual property in managed applications need CLR Anti-Debugger/Profiler Code to raise the cost of runtime inspection and reverse engineering. The tool works by instrumenting IL at load time to detect and block common debugger and profiler attachments, making it substantially harder for attackers to step through code or extract logic. This is a free library with 304 GitHub stars, meaning you get community vetting at zero licensing cost. Skip this if your threat model assumes attackers have kernel-level access or you're running on platforms where managed code runs under full administrative control; anti-debugging alone doesn't stop determined actors with system privileges.