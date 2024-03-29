Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
APKLeaks is a free secrets detection tool. Build38 Active Hardening is a commercial runtime application self-protection tool by Build38. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best secrets detection fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mobile app security teams doing pre-release or third-party assessment of Android apps will value APKLeaks for its speed at extracting hardcoded secrets and API endpoints that static analysis alone often misses. The tool's command-line design and 5,995 GitHub stars reflect real adoption among developers and security researchers who need quick, scriptable APK inspection without licensing overhead. Skip this if you need post-deployment mobile threat detection or runtime behavioral analysis; APKLeaks is strictly a pre-build scanning tool with no cloud integration or continuous monitoring capability.
Security teams protecting high-value mobile apps against reverse engineering and credential theft will find Build38 Active Hardening's cryptographic instance individualization genuinely hard to replicate with off-the-shelf alternatives. Each app instance gets unique keys and device binding that make stolen binaries worthless, and the real-time telemetry feeds directly into continuous monitoring workflows across PR.CM. Skip this if your mobile footprint is small or if you need post-breach response capabilities; Build38 hardens the perimeter but doesn't investigate incidents.
APKLeaks is a command-line tool that scans Android APK files to identify embedded URIs, endpoints, and secrets for security assessment purposes.
AI-driven mobile app hardening with cryptographic individualization
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Common questions about comparing APKLeaks vs Build38 Active Hardening for your secrets detection needs.
APKLeaks: APKLeaks is a command-line tool that scans Android APK files to identify embedded URIs, endpoints, and secrets for security assessment purposes..
Build38 Active Hardening: AI-driven mobile app hardening with cryptographic individualization. built by Build38. Core capabilities include Cryptographic key-based app instance individualization, Device binding for mobile applications, Real-time security telemetry streaming and consolidation..
Both serve the Secrets Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
APKLeaks is open-source with 5,995 GitHub stars. Build38 Active Hardening is developed by Build38. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
APKLeaks and Build38 Active Hardening serve similar Secrets Detection use cases. Key differences: APKLeaks is Free while Build38 Active Hardening is Commercial, APKLeaks is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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