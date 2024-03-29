Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
APKLeaks is a free mobile app security tool. App-Ray is a free mobile app security tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile app security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Mobile app security teams doing pre-release or third-party assessment of Android apps will value APKLeaks for its speed at extracting hardcoded secrets and API endpoints that static analysis alone often misses. The tool's command-line design and 5,995 GitHub stars reflect real adoption among developers and security researchers who need quick, scriptable APK inspection without licensing overhead. Skip this if you need post-deployment mobile threat detection or runtime behavioral analysis; APKLeaks is strictly a pre-build scanning tool with no cloud integration or continuous monitoring capability.
Mobile app security teams responsible for iOS and Android compliance will find App-Ray's value in static analysis that flags OWASP Mobile Top 10 risks before apps hit production, avoiding costly post-release remediations. The free tier removes budget friction for mid-market shops running security on tight headcount; you get vulnerability scanning and basic compliance reporting without per-seat licensing. Skip App-Ray if your threat model centers on runtime behavior or if you need SAST integrated with your CI/CD pipeline; it's primarily a standalone scanning tool for developers and security reviewers who can run analysis between builds.
APKLeaks is a command-line tool that scans Android APK files to identify embedded URIs, endpoints, and secrets for security assessment purposes.
App-Ray offers comprehensive security analysis and compliance solutions for mobile applications.
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Common questions about comparing APKLeaks vs App-Ray for your mobile app security needs.
APKLeaks: APKLeaks is a command-line tool that scans Android APK files to identify embedded URIs, endpoints, and secrets for security assessment purposes..
App-Ray: App-Ray offers comprehensive security analysis and compliance solutions for mobile applications..
Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
APKLeaks and App-Ray serve similar Mobile App Security use cases: both are Mobile App Security tools. Key differences: APKLeaks is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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