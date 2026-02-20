Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Antiy PTA-mobile is a commercial mobile app security tool by Antiy Labs. App-Ray is a free mobile app security tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile app security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams handling high-volume Android app intake will benefit most from Antiy PTA-mobile's ability to monitor 200+ dynamic behaviors across 26 categories in a single sandbox run, capturing network traffic, file artifacts, and UI state without manual case work. The hybrid deployment model supports both server-based processing for large app batches and portable device carriers for field analysis, making it practical for carriers and regional security ops. Skip this if your organization needs upstream static analysis as a primary control; Antiy's strength is post-deployment behavioral visibility, not catching issues before apps ship.
Mobile app security teams responsible for iOS and Android compliance will find App-Ray's value in static analysis that flags OWASP Mobile Top 10 risks before apps hit production, avoiding costly post-release remediations. The free tier removes budget friction for mid-market shops running security on tight headcount; you get vulnerability scanning and basic compliance reporting without per-seat licensing. Skip App-Ray if your threat model centers on runtime behavior or if you need SAST integrated with your CI/CD pipeline; it's primarily a standalone scanning tool for developers and security reviewers who can run analysis between builds.
Android app dynamic behavior analysis system using sandbox technology.
App-Ray offers comprehensive security analysis and compliance solutions for mobile applications.
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Common questions about comparing Antiy PTA-mobile vs App-Ray for your mobile app security needs.
Antiy PTA-mobile: Android app dynamic behavior analysis system using sandbox technology. built by Antiy Labs. Core capabilities include Fine-grained dynamic behavior analysis of Android applications using sandbox technology, Monitoring and recording of 200+ dynamic behaviors across 26 categories (calls, SMS, network, database, address book, media), Real-time network monitoring capturing URLs, IPs, SMS, email, and FTP communications..
App-Ray: App-Ray offers comprehensive security analysis and compliance solutions for mobile applications..
Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Antiy PTA-mobile and App-Ray serve similar Mobile App Security use cases: both are Mobile App Security tools. Key differences: Antiy PTA-mobile is Commercial while App-Ray is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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