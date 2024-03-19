Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
apkid is a free mobile app security tool. CFGScanDroid is a free malware analysis tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile app security fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Mobile app security teams analyzing third-party Android apps or vetting your own before release should reach for APKiD first; it's the fastest way to spot packers, obfuscators, and compilers that hide malicious behavior or indicate supply chain risk. Free and 2,400+ GitHub stars means it's battle-tested by actual reverse engineers, not marketing-driven feature bloat. Skip this if you need runtime behavioral analysis or automated policy enforcement; APKiD is a static inspection tool that tells you what's inside an APK, not what it does when it runs.
Security teams doing deep forensics on suspected Android malware should reach for CFGScanDroid when static analysis alone isn't enough. Its control flow graph signature matching catches behavioral patterns that traditional string-based detection misses, and the free, open-source model means you can fork it to tune signatures against your own threat intel. Skip this if you need a polished UI or automated scanning of app stores at scale; CFGScanDroid is a specialist tool for analysts, not a finished platform.
APKiD is a tool that identifies compilers, packers, obfuscators, and other weird stuff in APK files.
CFGScanDroid is a Java utility that compares control flow graph signatures to Android method control flow graphs for malicious application detection.
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Common questions about comparing apkid vs CFGScanDroid for your mobile app security needs.
apkid: APKiD is a tool that identifies compilers, packers, obfuscators, and other weird stuff in APK files..
CFGScanDroid: CFGScanDroid is a Java utility that compares control flow graph signatures to Android method control flow graphs for malicious application detection..
Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
apkid and CFGScanDroid serve similar Mobile App Security use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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