Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
apk-mitm is a free mobile app security tool. Codified Security Platform is a commercial mobile app security tool by Codified Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile app security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Security teams conducting threat research or red team assessments on Android apps will get the most from apk-mitm because it eliminates the manual work of reconfiguring APKs for HTTPS inspection, cutting typical preparation time from hours to minutes. The tool has 4,648 GitHub stars and is genuinely free with no enterprise licensing trap. Not the right fit for organizations needing automated mobile app scanning at scale or compliance reporting; this is a tactical hands-on instrument for engineers who need to inspect a specific app's network behavior, not a platform.
Mobile security teams at mid-market and enterprise companies need Codified Security Platform because it handles both static and dynamic testing for iOS and Android without forcing you into a SaaS sandbox that strips context from your builds. The platform covers NIST PR.PS through its custom rule engine and library scanning, letting you enforce compliance rules that actually match your risk posture instead of generic baselines. Skip this if your developers need interactive remediation guidance or if you're still manually uploading APKs to multiple vendors; Codified assumes a CI/CD integration model and won't hand-hold through policy exceptions.
Automates the process of preparing Android APK files for HTTPS inspection
Mobile app security testing platform for Android and iOS applications
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Common questions about comparing apk-mitm vs Codified Security Platform for your mobile app security needs.
apk-mitm: Automates the process of preparing Android APK files for HTTPS inspection..
Codified Security Platform: Mobile app security testing platform for Android and iOS applications. built by Codified Security. Core capabilities include Automated mobile application security testing, Static code analysis for mobile apps, Dynamic application testing..
Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
apk-mitm is open-source with 4,648 GitHub stars. Codified Security Platform is developed by Codified Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
apk-mitm and Codified Security Platform serve similar Mobile App Security use cases: both are Mobile App Security tools, both cover Android Security. Key differences: apk-mitm is Free while Codified Security Platform is Commercial, apk-mitm is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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