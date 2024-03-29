Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
apk-mitm is a free mobile app security tool. APKLeaks is a free mobile app security tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile app security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Security teams conducting threat research or red team assessments on Android apps will get the most from apk-mitm because it eliminates the manual work of reconfiguring APKs for HTTPS inspection, cutting typical preparation time from hours to minutes. The tool has 4,648 GitHub stars and is genuinely free with no enterprise licensing trap. Not the right fit for organizations needing automated mobile app scanning at scale or compliance reporting; this is a tactical hands-on instrument for engineers who need to inspect a specific app's network behavior, not a platform.
Mobile app security teams doing pre-release or third-party assessment of Android apps will value APKLeaks for its speed at extracting hardcoded secrets and API endpoints that static analysis alone often misses. The tool's command-line design and 5,995 GitHub stars reflect real adoption among developers and security researchers who need quick, scriptable APK inspection without licensing overhead. Skip this if you need post-deployment mobile threat detection or runtime behavioral analysis; APKLeaks is strictly a pre-build scanning tool with no cloud integration or continuous monitoring capability.
Automates the process of preparing Android APK files for HTTPS inspection
APKLeaks is a command-line tool that scans Android APK files to identify embedded URIs, endpoints, and secrets for security assessment purposes.
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Common questions about comparing apk-mitm vs APKLeaks for your mobile app security needs.
apk-mitm: Automates the process of preparing Android APK files for HTTPS inspection..
APKLeaks: APKLeaks is a command-line tool that scans Android APK files to identify embedded URIs, endpoints, and secrets for security assessment purposes..
Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
apk-mitm is open-source with 4,648 GitHub stars. APKLeaks is open-source with 5,995 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
apk-mitm and APKLeaks serve similar Mobile App Security use cases: both are Mobile App Security tools, both cover Android Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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