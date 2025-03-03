Mid-market and enterprise teams shipping APIs faster than their security processes can keep pace will get the most from APIsec API Security. Its AI-driven attack simulation catches business logic flaws and authorization bypasses that static analysis misses, and the continuous pipeline integration means findings stay verified, not theoretical. Skip this if your API surface is small or you're still running annual pentests; APIsec assumes you're managing dozens of endpoints across multiple teams and need security that moves at development velocity.

OWASP API Security Top 10

Security architects and API platform teams building threat models or audit checklists should start with OWASP API Security Top 10; it's the only free reference that maps real exploits to specific API patterns rather than generic web risks. The list is maintained by vendors and practitioners across 15+ companies, so it reflects what's actually breaking in production, not theoretical attack surface. Skip this if you need automated scanning or remediation; it's a framework for thinking, not a tool that runs in your pipeline.