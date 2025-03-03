APIsec API Security is a commercial api security tool by APIsec. @fastify/rate-limit is a free api security tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best api security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams shipping APIs faster than their security processes can keep pace will get the most from APIsec API Security. Its AI-driven attack simulation catches business logic flaws and authorization bypasses that static analysis misses, and the continuous pipeline integration means findings stay verified, not theoretical. Skip this if your API surface is small or you're still running annual pentests; APIsec assumes you're managing dozens of endpoints across multiple teams and need security that moves at development velocity.
Teams building Node.js APIs who need rate limiting without the operational overhead of a separate service should reach for @fastify/rate-limit. The plugin ships as a native Fastify middleware with sub-millisecond latency overhead, making it practical for high-throughput routes where traditional gateway-level rate limiting adds unacceptable latency. Not for buyers who need distributed rate limiting across multiple instances without in-memory state coordination or those who require sophisticated quota management beyond simple request-per-window rules.
AI-powered API security testing platform with continuous attack simulation
A low overhead rate limiter for your routes
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Common questions about comparing APIsec API Security vs @fastify/rate-limit for your api security needs.
APIsec API Security: AI-powered API security testing platform with continuous attack simulation. built by APIsec. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include AI-powered attack simulation, Business logic vulnerability testing, Broken Object Level Authorization (BOLA) detection..
@fastify/rate-limit: A low overhead rate limiter for your routes..
Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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