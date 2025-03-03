APIsec API Security

Mid-market and enterprise teams shipping APIs faster than their security processes can keep pace will get the most from APIsec API Security. Its AI-driven attack simulation catches business logic flaws and authorization bypasses that static analysis misses, and the continuous pipeline integration means findings stay verified, not theoretical. Skip this if your API surface is small or you're still running annual pentests; APIsec assumes you're managing dozens of endpoints across multiple teams and need security that moves at development velocity.