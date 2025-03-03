APIsec API Security: AI-powered API security testing platform with continuous attack simulation. built by APIsec. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include AI-powered attack simulation, Business logic vulnerability testing, Broken Object Level Authorization (BOLA) detection..

AppCheck API Scanner: API vulnerability scanner with support for REST, SOAP, and GraphQL APIs. built by AppCheck. headquartered in United Kingdom. Core capabilities include REST, SOAP, and GraphQL API scanning, SPA crawling and endpoint discovery, Automatic fixture data generation from Swagger and GraphQL..

Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.