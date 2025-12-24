Apiiro XBOM: ASPM platform providing extended SBOM (XBOM) for app inventory & risk assessment. built by Apiiro. Core capabilities include Deep Code Analysis (DCA) for continuous code analysis and component extraction, Extended software bill of materials (XBOM) with application inventory, Code-to-runtime context mapping and visibility..

OX Application Security: ASPM platform with Code Projection tech for SDLC risk prioritization. built by OX Security. Core capabilities include Code Projection technology mapping runtime behavior to source code, Software Composition Analysis (SCA) for open-source component risks, Risk-based vulnerability prioritization with CVSS, CISA KEV, and EPSS..

Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.