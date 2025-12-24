Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Apiiro XBOM is a commercial application security posture management tool by Apiiro. Conviso AppScan is a commercial application security posture management tool by Conviso. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best application security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise security teams managing sprawling microservices portfolios need Apiiro XBOM because it maps code changes directly to runtime behavior, catching supply chain risk that static SBOMs and runtime monitoring alone both miss. The platform covers ID.AM and GV.SC across NIST CSF 2.0, combining deep code analysis with infrastructure-as-code inventory to give you asset visibility most teams lack at scale. Skip this if your primary need is vulnerability remediation velocity; Apiiro excels at risk contextualization and behavioral anomalies, not at racing to patch speed.
Security teams managing sprawling scanner portfolios across SAST, DAST, and SCA tools should pick Conviso AppScan to stop drowning in duplicate findings and actually prioritize what matters. Its risk-based deduplication engine and automated CI/CD gates cut noise by correlating results across multiple scanners, and native SBOM generation with CVE tracking maps your supply chain exposure directly to remediation work. Skip this if you're a single-tool shop or need deep forensics on detected incidents; Conviso excels at assessment and prioritization, not incident response orchestration.
ASPM platform providing extended SBOM (XBOM) for app inventory & risk assessment
Orchestrates and centralizes app security testing results from multiple scanners
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Common questions about comparing Apiiro XBOM vs Conviso AppScan for your application security posture management needs.
Apiiro XBOM: ASPM platform providing extended SBOM (XBOM) for app inventory & risk assessment. built by Apiiro. Core capabilities include Deep Code Analysis (DCA) for continuous code analysis and component extraction, Extended software bill of materials (XBOM) with application inventory, Code-to-runtime context mapping and visibility..
Conviso AppScan: Orchestrates and centralizes app security testing results from multiple scanners. built by Conviso. Core capabilities include Centralized security scanner result aggregation, Automated deduplication and correlation of findings, CI/CD pipeline integration with security gates..
Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Apiiro XBOM differentiates with Deep Code Analysis (DCA) for continuous code analysis and component extraction, Extended software bill of materials (XBOM) with application inventory, Code-to-runtime context mapping and visibility. Conviso AppScan differentiates with Centralized security scanner result aggregation, Automated deduplication and correlation of findings, CI/CD pipeline integration with security gates.
Apiiro XBOM is developed by Apiiro. Conviso AppScan is developed by Conviso. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Apiiro XBOM and Conviso AppScan serve similar Application Security Posture Management use cases: both are Application Security Posture Management tools, both cover CI/CD, SBOM. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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