Apiiro XBOM: ASPM platform providing extended SBOM (XBOM) for app inventory & risk assessment. built by Apiiro. Core capabilities include Deep Code Analysis (DCA) for continuous code analysis and component extraction, Extended software bill of materials (XBOM) with application inventory, Code-to-runtime context mapping and visibility..

Conviso AppScan: Orchestrates and centralizes app security testing results from multiple scanners. built by Conviso. Core capabilities include Centralized security scanner result aggregation, Automated deduplication and correlation of findings, CI/CD pipeline integration with security gates..

Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.