Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Apiiro SSCS is a commercial application security posture management tool by Apiiro. Checkmarx One is a commercial application security posture management tool by Checkmarx. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best application security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams struggling to map their actual software supply chain will find Apiiro SSCS's inventory-first approach more grounded than vulnerability-scanning-only tools. The platform detects shadow CI/CD pipelines and maps repository permissions across your SCM sprawl before running risk algorithms, which means you're not chasing noise on code that doesn't actually deploy. The tradeoff is real: Apiiro prioritizes asset discovery and risk contextualization over runtime supply chain enforcement, so teams needing to block malicious packages mid-deployment should layer in dedicated SCA tools instead of expecting Apiiro alone to stop the attack.
Mid-market and enterprise development teams need Checkmarx One if your AppSec program is fragmented across separate SAST, DAST, and SCA tools; consolidating to one platform cuts tool sprawl and gets findings into remediation faster through AI-powered triage. The vendor's 993-person scale and hybrid deployment model mean you get both the resources for sustained product updates and flexibility to run on-premises or cloud. Where Checkmarx One falls short is post-breach response and asset recovery; it prioritizes risk assessment and supply chain visibility over incident containment, so pair it with a dedicated SOAR or incident response platform if you need fast remediation orchestration.
ASPM platform with integrated software supply chain security capabilities
Unified AppSec platform with SAST, DAST, SCA, API security, and ASPM capabilities
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Common questions about comparing Apiiro SSCS vs Checkmarx One for your application security posture management needs.
Apiiro SSCS: ASPM platform with integrated software supply chain security capabilities. built by Apiiro. Core capabilities include SCM repository inventory and monitoring, CI/CD pipeline inventory including shadow pipelines, Branch protection rule detection..
Checkmarx One: Unified AppSec platform with SAST, DAST, SCA, API security, and ASPM capabilities. built by Checkmarx. Core capabilities include Static application security testing (SAST), Dynamic application security testing (DAST), Software composition analysis (SCA)..
Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Apiiro SSCS differentiates with SCM repository inventory and monitoring, CI/CD pipeline inventory including shadow pipelines, Branch protection rule detection. Checkmarx One differentiates with Static application security testing (SAST), Dynamic application security testing (DAST), Software composition analysis (SCA).
Apiiro SSCS is developed by Apiiro. Checkmarx One is developed by Checkmarx. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Apiiro SSCS and Checkmarx One serve similar Application Security Posture Management use cases: both are Application Security Posture Management tools, both cover CI/CD, Supply Chain Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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