Apiiro SSCS: ASPM platform with integrated software supply chain security capabilities. built by Apiiro. Core capabilities include SCM repository inventory and monitoring, CI/CD pipeline inventory including shadow pipelines, Branch protection rule detection..

ArmorCode ASPM Platform: ASPM platform with AI capabilities for findings management and remediation. built by ArmorCode. Core capabilities include Agentic AI assistant (Anya) for natural language security queries, AI Code Insights for repository visibility and asset discovery, AI-powered remediation guidance generation..

Both serve the Software Supply Chain Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.